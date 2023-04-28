'Sensitive issue': Neeraj Chopra speaks up for protesting wrestlers, asks authorities to take quick action2 min read . 10:21 AM IST
- Olympic gold medal-winning javelin star Neeraj Chopra has spoken up for the top Indian wrestlers protesting in Delhi
Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Friday showed his support to the protesting wrestlers and called for "quick action" from the authorities in order to ensure that justice is served. Taking to Twitter, Chopra caleed the issue, “sensitive". The track and field athelete added, "It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud. As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not. What's happening should never happen.
"This is a sensitive issue, and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner. Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served."
Ace javelin thrower Chopra, who scripted history by winning India's first-ever gold medal in athletics at the Olympics, said "it hurts" to see the wrestlers taking to the street in search of justice.
Chopra expressed his disappointment a day after Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha came down heavily on the wrestlers for hitting the streets to resume their protests instead of approaching its athletes' commission to lodge their complaints against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Meanwhile, On Friday the Supreme Court will be hearing the plea by seven wrestlers seeking the resignation of the WFI President.
The Supreme Court noted that there are serious allegations that are contained in the petition by Wrestlers who have represented India. The apex court also issued notice to Delhi Police pertaining to the plea filed by seven wrestlers.
Yesterday Bhushan released a personalised video saying he would wish to embrace death the day he feels helpless. "Friends, the day I introspect on what I gained or lost, and feel that I no longer have the strength to fight; the day I feel helpless, I would wish for death as I won't be living a life like that. Instead of living such a life, I would wish that death takes me in its embrace," he said.
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also stated that allegations levelled by wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its chief are serious in nature and that he will meet the wrestlers once he returns to the national capital and listen to them.
