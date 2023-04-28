Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Friday showed his support to the protesting wrestlers and called for "quick action" from the authorities in order to ensure that justice is served. Taking to Twitter, Chopra caleed the issue, “sensitive". The track and field athelete added, "It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud. As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not. What's happening should never happen.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}