‘Sensitivities over tech transfer will persist for some time to come’

How does the defence relationship move forward from here?

I’ll speak from my perspective as a representative of business. What I want to see is private sector to private sector tie-ups that can really unleash a volume of trade between the US and India on defence and actually see something like real co-production. So we’re already seeing a little bit of it with Tata and Lockheed Martin and other OEM (original equipment manufacturer) tie-ups, but let’s intensify that. You go to India, and you meet people at trade shows who are making fairly sophisticated defence products. And if those can be integrated into a more globalized supply chain, if they can be built to a standard where all of the free countries of the world could procure that, then can you imagine India and the US becoming the two great sorts of arsenals of democracy and supplying for the entire world? One thing we’ve learned from this Russia-Ukraine war is the speed of production, like in World War II, is really important if you’re going to have a long conflict. US defence factories are ramping up to levels they haven’t seen since the Vietnam War because of the war in Ukraine. Now, imagine that India could do the same thing and do it not just for India but for the entire world. So, I think initiatives like INDUS-X could allow Indian companies to collaborate with American companies with many decades of experience in providing a global platform. The pandemic has taught us that over-reliance on any one geography is risky and that you need to have a resilient and reliable supply chain now. I do believe in Fortress America, and I think it’s great that we’re ramping up our defence production as a result of what has happened in Mr Putin’s misadventure in Ukraine. But it’s not enough solely for us to do that. We have a whole network, a whole constellation of countries that rely on us. And my view is that given the pandemic and given the cost of all of these things, and the rising apprehensions, we should ensure that we have as many of these supply chains as possible. It ought to be in countries that are reliable, stable, growing, capable and resilient. And India tops that list, in my view.