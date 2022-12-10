Sensitivity and sympathy key to promoting human rights: President Murmu1 min read . Updated: 10 Dec 2022, 05:24 PM IST
President Murmu said that the challenge of climate change is so enormous that it forces us to redefine rights
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has stressed on the need for expanding the notion of justice among all and said, developing sensitivity and sympathy are key to promoting human rights.