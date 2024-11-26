Hello User
'Sentiment of 'nation first' will keep...': PM Modi joins Constitution Day celebrations at Supreme Court | Top quotes

'Sentiment of 'nation first' will keep...': PM Modi joins Constitution Day celebrations at Supreme Court | Top quotes

Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court, praising the significant transformation occurring in India.

'Sentiment of 'nation first' will keep...': PM Modi joins Constitution Day celebrations at Supreme Court | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court on Tuesday — hailing the ‘huge phase of transformation’ currently underway in India.

Here are the top quotes from his address:

  • “Sentiment of 'nation first' will keep Constitution alive for many centuries: PM Modi at Supreme Court event to mark Constitution Day. The Constitution has lived up to our every need and expectation."
  • “India is going through a huge phase of transformation, and the Constitution of India is showing us the path. It has become a guiding light for us."
  • “Today the Constitution of Baba Saheb has been implemented completely in Jammu and Kashmir. The Constitution Day was celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time."
  • “This is the 75th year of the Indian Constitution - it is a matter of immense pride for the country. I bow to the Constitution and all the members of the Constituent Assembly."
  • “We cannot forget that today is also the anniversary of the terror attack in Mumbai. Those who lost their lives, I pay my homage to them. I also want to reiterate the resolution of the country - all those terrorist organisations challenging the security of India will get befitting reply."

