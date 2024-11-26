Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court, praising the significant transformation occurring in India.
Here are the top quotes from his address:
“Sentiment of 'nation first' will keep Constitution alive for many centuries: PM Modi at Supreme Court event to mark Constitution Day. The Constitution has lived up to our every need and expectation."
“India is going through a huge phase of transformation, and the Constitution of India is showing us the path. It has become a guiding light for us."
“Today the Constitution of Baba Saheb has been implemented completely in Jammu and Kashmir. The Constitution Day was celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time."
“This is the 75th year of the Indian Constitution - it is a matter of immense pride for the country. I bow to the Constitution and all the members of the Constituent Assembly."
“We cannot forget that today is also the anniversary of the terror attack in Mumbai. Those who lost their lives, I pay my homage to them. I also want to reiterate the resolution of the country - all those terrorist organisations challenging the security of India will get befitting reply."