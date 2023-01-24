Sentiment score for real estate sector moderates in Q4 2022: Report1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 05:39 PM IST
Continued resilience of the Indian economy and of the real estate industry has influenced an upward movement in the Future Sentiment Score
New Delhi: The current sentiment score for the real estate sector has moderated from 61 in Q3 2022 to 59 in Q4 2022, mainly because of bleak global economic scenario and geopolitical risks from the Russia-Ukraine war, according to the 35th edition of the Knight Frank-NAREDCO Real Estate Sentiment Index Q4 2022 (October - December 2022).
