Sentiment score for real estate sector moderates in Q4 2022: Report

“The Future Sentiment Score is really encouraging and reflects the optimism amongst the stakeholders given the strong post-Covid recovery in the economy and more so in the real estate sector. The strong fundamentals of the Indian economy along with the robust recovery in both demand and inventory supplies in the housing sector have set the momentum for the year ahead and this optimism is here to stay. Although global headwinds are there, India has navigated the scenario well so far, and it will be able to limit the impact of recessionary pressures going forward as well. So, even if the Current Sentiments have taken a hit, the Future Sentiments have witnessed a boost,“ Rajan Bandelkar, President, NAREDCO and Director of Raunak Group said.