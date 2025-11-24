Cyclone ‘Senyar’: IMD forecasts heavy rain in these states; check expected landfall timing, other details

A low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca and the adjoining South Andaman Sea is likely to strengthen into a cyclone over the Bay of Bengal around November 26. If named, the cyclonic storm will be called ‘Senyar’ — meaning 'lion.' The name was suggested by the United Arab Emirates - one of the 13 member countries that contribute to naming cyclones in the North Indian Ocean region.

Cyclones in the North Indian Ocean region are named by the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC), New Delhi, operated by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) under the supervision of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

The Bay of Bengal is known for generating powerful cyclones during September and October. One such system, Montha, struck in late October, causing two fatalities and damaging more than 80,000 hectares of crops.

When will it make landfall? Meteorologists say it is still too early to determine its exact path. While the disturbance may influence weather conditions along coastal Bengal, officials remain uncertain whether the cyclone will head towards the Tamil Nadu–Andhra Pradesh coastline or curve northwards towards Odisha or Bangladesh. A clearer assessment is likely once the system intensifies into a cyclonic storm. In the meantime, authorities have urged residents along India’s east coast to stay alert and follow official advisories.

The weather office has already issued a heavy rain warning (105–204 mm in 24 hours) for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with showers expected to persist until Tuesday.

Which areas will receive heavy rainfall? The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to be the first to experience significant impact from today. Rainfall is set to increase steadily across both island groups through the weekend. The Nicobar Islands, in particular, are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain (105–204 mm in 24 hours) on November 24 and 25 as the system passes nearby. Wind speeds are forecast to range between 35–45 km/hr, with gusts touching 55 km/hr through Sunday, strengthening to around 65 km/hr on 25 November.

The IMD said: “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 23rd–28th. Heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe during 23rd–25th; Lakshadweep, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 23rd & 24th, Rayalaseema on 23rd, with very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe on 23rd & 24th November.”

What is the latest on Chennai rains? Tamil Nadu has announced school closures in multiple districts owing to persistent heavy rainfall. According to the IMD’s press release, light to moderate rain is expected at several locations across Tamil Nadu, as well as over Puducherry and Karaikal, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas.

