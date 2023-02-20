The Mamata Banerjee administration in West Bengal is probably going to introduce a motion during the current Budget session of the state legislative assembly opposing the demands for a separate state for north Bengal.

A motion to recognise the Sari and Sarna religions of the indigenous people was introduced earlier on February 17 by the ruling party, and it was approved by the legislative assembly. A notice to move the motion pursuant to Rule 185 was given on February 20.

The timing of this is significant because in the hilly regions of north Bengal, political parties and Gorkha organisations have established the Bharatiya Gorkhaland Sangharsha Samiti (BGSS) committee to lead their quest for a separate Gorkhaland state.

It was Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung who announced the formation of BGSS to spearhead their demand for a Gorkhaland, a separate land for Gorkhas. According to Gurung, the committee will be completely dedicated to serving the Gorkha community and its desire for Gorkhaland and will not be attached to any political party. Gurung said that the group would start working on agitations in March.

“Attempts are being made to divide Bengal. The party is expected to bring a motion against this next week. We expect every member of the House, including those in the opposition, to support this motion," a senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) told the Hindustan Times.

Banerjee has maintained that she would not allow a separate state to be carved out. The West Bengal chief minister has said that she is ready to give her “blood" but she would not allow the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to “divide Bengal".

Even though the BJP's official stance has been against any separation of the state, numerous BJP officials in recent years have demanded that north Bengal be converted into a distinct state or a Union territory. One of them is Alipurduar MP John Barla.

The BJP is against the separation of West Bengal, spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said while adding that the TMC was trying to divert public and media attention as their MPs were slammed for fraud and corruption.

