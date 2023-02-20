Separate state for North Bengal: Mamata Banerjee govt to bring motion
A notice to move the motion pursuant to Rule 185 was given on February 20.
The Mamata Banerjee administration in West Bengal is probably going to introduce a motion during the current Budget session of the state legislative assembly opposing the demands for a separate state for north Bengal.
