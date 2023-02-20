Separate state for North Bengal: Mamata Banerjee govt to bring motion

It was Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung who announced the formation of BGSS to spearhead their demand for a Gorkhaland, a separate land for Gorkhas. According to Gurung, the committee will be completely dedicated to serving the Gorkha community and its desire for Gorkhaland and will not be attached to any political party. Gurung said that the group would start working on agitations in March.