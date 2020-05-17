HYDERABAD: The Andhra Pradesh government’s move to keep the number of coronavirus (covid-19) cases among migrants from the state’s total has raised eyebrows.

Since 14 May, the daily health bulletin by the state government has been separately mentioning the total numbers of covid-19 cases among migrants, leading to a fall in the state's total.

On Sunday, 25 new covid-19 cases were reported in Andhra, taking the state's total to 2,230. However, the bulletin mentioned 150 cases among the migrant workers which if added to the total makes it 2,380.

When contacted, a state government official said cases among migrants were being mentioned separately as they are crossing Andhra to reach their home states.

“Many migrants who are crossing our state to reach Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka or Gujarat. They are only passing via AP so this was done," he said.

“Right from the start, they are trying to show reduced numbers. This has been happening from the last 4-5 days..They have to provide answers," said a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) official from Andhra, who did not want to be quoted.

As of now, there are 747 active active cases in Andhra Pradesh, while 1,433 have recovered.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated