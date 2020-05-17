Separating covid-19 cases among migrants from Andhra's total raises eyebrows

HYDERABAD: The Andhra Pradesh government’s move to segregate the number of coronavirus (covid-19) cases among migrants from the state’s total tally of cases has raised many eyebrows. Since 14 May, the daily health bulletins which the government disseminates has been separately mentioning the total numbers of covid-19 cases among migrants (from other states), which significantly reduces the overall total number of cases.
On Sunday, 25 new covid-19 cases were reported in AP, with the latest cases being detected from Chittoor (4), Guntur (4), Kurnool (3), Nellore (1), Prakasam (3), Srikakulam (7) and Visakhapatnam (3) districts, taking the total number of cases from AP to 2230. However, below those numbers, it is also mentioned that a total of 150 cases among people of other states have been reported, which if added to the total number, would take it to 2380.
According to the bulletin, among the 150 out-of-state cases among migrants, 10 are from Odisha, 101 from Maharashtra, 26 from Gujarat, 1 from Karnataka, 1 from West Bengal and 11 from Rajasthan. Prior to 14 May, the state government’s bulletin was however adding an ‘other’ category for the migrants, and was adding it to the total numbers. However, that is not being done now.
When contacted, an AP government official said that the cases among migrants was being mentioned separately as they are crossing AP to reach their home states.
“Many migrants who are crossing our state to reach Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka or Gujarat. They are only passing via AP so this was done," he added.
Over the last few weeks, the state’s covid-19 numbers have been consistently on the rise on a day-to-day by about 50 to 80 case a day. However, the past week has seen slightly lesser numbers, ranging between 30 to 50. Kurnool and Guntur districts in AP together continue to account for nearly half or 46% of covid-19 patients.
As of now, there are 747 active cases, while a total of 1433 (64%) patients have recovered from tcovid-19 in AP. Out of the total 13 districts, Kurnool (61) has the highest number of covid-19 cases, followed by Guntur (417), Krishna (367) and Chittoor (177). These four districts account for 1572 of the total 2230 cases in AP.
“Right from the starting they are trying to show reduced numbers. This has been happening from the last 4-5 days. Initially the government said there covid-19 was barely present in the state. Telangana and AP are in contrasting positions, with the latter saying it has conducted over 2 lakh tests (Telangana’s total cases are 1551, with total tests at more than 22,000). They have to provide answers," said a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) official from AP, who did not want to be quoted.