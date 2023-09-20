Separatist outfits supporting terror groups have bases in Canada: Indian officials amid row1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 12:03 AM IST
At least nine separatist organizations supporting terror groups have bases in Canada, causing a diplomatic crisis.
Indian officials said on Tuesday that at least nine separatist organisations supporting terror groups currently have bases in Canada. The remarks came amid a brewing diplomatic crisis between the two countries over the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday linked Indian authorities to the July killing, prompting a furious rejoinder from New Delhi.