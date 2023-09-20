Indian officials said on Tuesday that at least nine separatist organisations supporting terror groups currently have bases in Canada. The remarks came amid a brewing diplomatic crisis between the two countries over the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday linked Indian authorities to the July killing, prompting a furious rejoinder from New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a PTI report quoting Indian officials, pro-Khalistani outfits such as the World Sikh Organization, Khalistan Tiger Force, Sikhs for Justice and Babbar Khalsa International have been operating freely from the Western nation and working at the behest of Pakistan.

They also contended that eight individuals involved in terror activities and as many gangsters – who have been conspiring with Pakistan's ISI – have found a safe haven in Canada. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: Canada warns citizens against travel to India amid row Ottawa had allegedly shirked multiple deportation requests and took no action against those involved in heinous crimes including the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Indian officials claimed that the other country had remained ‘non-committal and brazen in support of these terror elements’ despite multiple diplomatic and security talks.

Under such circumstances, deportation requests for several people – including Gurwant Singh who was involved in terrorist activities in early 1990s – have remained pending with the Canadian authorities for years. Others on this list include dreaded gangsters such as Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla and Satinderjit Singh Brar alias Goldy Brar.

Diplomatic ties between Canada and India have become increasingly strained in recent months following the assassination of Nijjar and subsequent demonstrations in Canada. The Sikh leader was wanted by Indian authorities for alleged terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)