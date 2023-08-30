September 30 last date to exchange ₹2000 at banks; check list of bank holidays next month

September 30 last date to exchange ₹2000 at banks; check list of bank holidays next month3 min read 30 Aug 2023, 02:07 AM IST
According to the RBI press release issued on May 19, 2023, ‘The facility for deposit and/or exchange of ₹2000 banknotes shall be available for members of the public up to September 30, 2023’
Many people are still approaching banks to exchange or deposit their ₹2000 banknotes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) removed them from circulation on 19 May 2023. The Reserve Bank had given nearly four months to deposit or exchange notes worth ₹2000. Banknotes in the denomination of ₹2000 must be exchanged or deposited by September 30, 2023.