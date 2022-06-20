After Sandeep Kapoor named Sequoia in a defamation lawsuit against media businesses that reported on a leaked Sequoia email from June 2, the company has been embroiled in a legal dispute with him. Until 2019, Kapoor worked as Sequoia's in-house general counsel for over nine years. On June 18, Sequoia Capital submitted its response to Algo Legal and its founder Sandeep Kapoor's ₹1 crore defamation complaint.