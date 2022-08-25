Through this Sequoia Spark fellowship program, Sequoia will provide $100,000 equity-free grant and immersive mentorship to support aspiring women entrepreneurs in India and Southeast Asia.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital on August 25 announced its applications for Spark 02 now open for female founders and entrepreneurs, it said in an official release.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital on August 25 announced its applications for Spark 02 now open for female founders and entrepreneurs, it said in an official release.
The Sequoia Spark fellowship program – Spark 1 that was launched in December 2021 – included 15 early startups powered by 20 female founders from India, Indonesia, Singapore, and Dubai who are building across FinTech, SaaS, EdTech, D2C and Web3.
The Sequoia Spark fellowship program – Spark 1 that was launched in December 2021 – included 15 early startups powered by 20 female founders from India, Indonesia, Singapore, and Dubai who are building across FinTech, SaaS, EdTech, D2C and Web3.
Through this Sequoia Spark fellowship program, Sequoia will provide $100,000 equity-free grant and immersive mentorship to support aspiring women entrepreneurs in India and Southeast Asia.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Through this Sequoia Spark fellowship program, Sequoia will provide $100,000 equity-free grant and immersive mentorship to support aspiring women entrepreneurs in India and Southeast Asia.
Spark 1 will continue to meet until the end of this year, and until now, notable members of the VC ecosystem – including Accel, Alpha JWC, Beenext, East Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners, Venturra Capital, Vertex Ventures, and Whiteboard Capital – have already partnered with these ambitious women.
Spark 1 will continue to meet until the end of this year, and until now, notable members of the VC ecosystem – including Accel, Alpha JWC, Beenext, East Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners, Venturra Capital, Vertex Ventures, and Whiteboard Capital – have already partnered with these ambitious women.
According to Sequoia, 53% of Spark 1 startups have raised seed and Series A rounds, collectively worth $34 million, with the initiative kicked off in January 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to Sequoia, 53% of Spark 1 startups have raised seed and Series A rounds, collectively worth $34 million, with the initiative kicked off in January 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Through the Spark 2 cohort, Sequoia is aiming to reach and support missionary female founders who are out to create an impact, and who are solving hard problems across sectors like SaaS, fintech, sustainability, climate tech, consumer tech, Web3, health tech and more.
Through the Spark 2 cohort, Sequoia is aiming to reach and support missionary female founders who are out to create an impact, and who are solving hard problems across sectors like SaaS, fintech, sustainability, climate tech, consumer tech, Web3, health tech and more.
Here are few details regarding Spark 02:
Duration:
Spark 02 will run for four months, where women entrepreneurs – at early stage – will be provided with mentorship and funding to raise capital via seed and Series A rounds, and expand their businesses.
According to Sequoia, the programme will include a series of curated in-person and online workshops, AMAs, and masterclasses on critical areas of company-building such as brand building, fundraising, and attracting the first set of customers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Programme and content:
According to Sequoia, the programme will include a series of curated in-person and online workshops, AMAs, and masterclasses on critical areas of company-building such as brand building, fundraising, and attracting the first set of customers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Applicants will also get the opportunity to meet and connect with the broader startup community, industry leaders and professionals through in-person mixers, meetups, and events.
Applicants will also get the opportunity to meet and connect with the broader startup community, industry leaders and professionals through in-person mixers, meetups, and events.
Application Procedure and Dateline:
All female applicants in or for India and Southeast Asia need to visit fill a form HERE and submit the application. Spark 02 applications will be open from 25 August to 25 October, 2022 and the cohort kicks off in January 2023.
Application Procedure and Dateline:
All female applicants in or for India and Southeast Asia need to visit fill a form HERE and submit the application. Spark 02 applications will be open from 25 August to 25 October, 2022 and the cohort kicks off in January 2023.