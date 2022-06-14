Sequoia raises $2.85 billion to keep financing entrepreneurs in India, Southeast Asia2 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2022, 07:37 AM IST
Sequoia has raised $2.85 billion to finance entrepreneurs in India and Southeast Asia.
Despite a stock market crash shaking digital companies, Sequoia India and Sequoia Southeast Asia raised $2.85 billion across three funds to continue financing entrepreneurs in the region. Sequoia is introducing a specific Southeast Asian fund worth $850 million for the first time, while the Indian venture and growth funds will receive $2 billion.