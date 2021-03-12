Sequoia-backed India's Stanza Living in final stages of raising up to $120 mn: Report

Set up in 2017, Stanza Living operates over 15,000 world-class student residences across nine cities in the country.

09:08 PM IST

Ankit Ajmera, Reuters

The latest funding round values the company at about $600 million, one of the sources said, up from about $300 million in the prior Series C round in 2019, adding that the deal is expected to close by the end of this month