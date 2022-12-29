Serbia releases special stamp commemorating 75 years of Indian Independence

Serbia releases special stamp commemorating 75 years of Indian Independence1 min read . 12:17 PM IST
- Serbia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a tweet also announced publishing a special stamp to honour the 75th anniversary of India's independence
Serbia in a unique gesture to commemorate the seventy-five years of India's independence has released a dedicated stamp. The Post of Serbia released a dedicated stamp issued to mark 75 years of India’s independence and freedom as a celebration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.
A special event was organized by PTT Museum and Acting Director of the Post of Serbia Zoran Djordjevic handed over the stamp to Ambassador Shri Sanjeev Kohli in presence of Serbian First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic.
The First DYPM in his statement noted that 75 years had passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and the then Yugoslavia and the friendship between the two countries continues to grow stronger.
Ambassador mentioned that the two countries share a special relationship and rejoice at each other’s success and stand by each other in difficult times. Djordjevic remarked that the great friendship with India had been spotless and it was only logical for the Post of Serbia to issue the dedicated stamp as it wanted to honour a great friend and ally.
It is pertinent to note here that the Indian government has launched the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative to mark 75 years of independence and the glorious history of the nation's people, culture and achievements. Notably, the official journey of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav began on March 12 which started a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of independence and will end post a year on 15th August 2023.
Serbia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a tweet also announced publishing a special stamp to honour the 75th anniversary of India's independence. Serbia's Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic stressed that the two nations will mark 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2023.
Serbia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted, "The Post Office of #Serbia released a special stamp today to honour the 75th Anniversary of #India's independence. DPM/FM #Dacic pointed out that next year Serbia and India celebrate 7[?]5 years of diplomatic relations, which are marked by traditional friendship."
India and Serbia traditionally have "very good and friendly relations" based on close ties established when the Non-Aligned Movement was founded, Serbia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. It stated that both nations have similar views on many international issues and a mutual interest in strengthening the political dialogue and improving cooperation in policy areas.
