Sergio Gor's first visit to Keralam: From meeting CM Satheesan to enjoying houseboat cruise with Trump's son-in-law

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Saturday he had a "very good meeting" with Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan. The chief minister and Gor held a meeting in Kochi on Saturday. Chief Secretary Biswanath Sinha and other senior officials were also present.

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Following the meeting, Gor said he had a memorable experience visiting Kerala's famed backwaters and encouraged people to visit the southern state. He described his experience as “absolutely incredible.”

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"I'm visiting this state for the first time. We had an absolutely incredible time visiting the backwaters here [Alappuzha]. It's a great place to visit. I highly encourage a lot of other people to [come] here and visit," Gor was quoted by ANI as saying.

He added, “We only got to spend one day here, but I look forward to coming back. Our morning started with a meeting with the Chief Minister. We had a very good meeting with the Chief Minister and a lot of areas where we can work together between India and the United States.”

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What did Keralam CM and Gor discuss? Gor later posted on X that he had a "warm and insightful conversation" with the Kerala Chief Minister, adding that discussions focused on opportunities in higher education, technology and port infrastructure.

"It was truly a pleasure to meet the Chief Minister of Kerala, V D Satheesan. We shared a warm and insightful conversation, exploring a range of promising opportunities together — especially in higher education, technology, and the development of port infrastructure," he said.

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Keralam CM Satheesan and Gor also discussed expanding joint research, university partnerships and academic exchanges between US and Kerala institutions.

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The Keralam CM posted on X, "Strengthening Keralam-US Cooperation: High-Level Meeting in Kochi met with HE Sergio Gor US Ambassador to India (USAmbIndia), alongside senior state officials in Kochi today to discuss strategic opportunities for bilateral growth."

He said key areas of focus included:

1. Education & Innovation: Expanding joint research, university partnerships, and academic exchanges between US and Keralam institutions.

2. "Tourism & Culture: Promoting wellness and Ayurveda tourism, alongside exploring potential 'Sister Cities' concepts to connect communities across both regions.

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3. Maritime Logistics & Ports: Unlocking investment potential at Vizhinjam International Seaport and Kochi Port, specifically in shipbuilding, ship repair, green bunkering, and supply chains.

4. US Invest Desk: Setting up a dedicated desk in the U.S. to connect prospective investors, support US businesses, and engage with the Malayalee diaspora.

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"Both leaderships expressed enthusiasm for translating these initiatives into active, long-term partnerships," he added.

Ride in Alappuzha Meanwhile, Michael Boulos, businessman and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, paid an unannounced visit to Alappuzha, enjoying a houseboat cruise amidst heavy monsoon rains along the backwaters.

Welcoming him to the region, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor shared on X, "Welcome back to India @MichaelZBoulos! Thrilled to have my friend join me in Kerala."

Despite the downpour in the district, Boulos spent time in the famous backwater stretch.

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The high-profile presence generated considerable excitement in Alappuzha, often referred to as the 'Venice of the East' and globally recognised for its extensive network of backwaters, canals and traditional houseboats.

The arrival comes shortly before Alappuzha hosts the annual Nehru Trophy Boat Race on August 22, one of the primary cultural and sporting events in Keralam.

The water spectacle bears the name of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who is also the great-grandfather of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from ANI)

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