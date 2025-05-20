Serial killer ‘Doctor Death’, who fed victims to crocodiles, arrested by Delhi Police from Rajasthan's Dausa

The Delhi police arrested 67-year-old Devender Sharma, the Ayurvedic practitioner-turned-serial killer who jumped parole last year.

Sharma is infamous as 'Doctor Death' for feeding his victims to crocodiles.

Sharma, who was convicted in multiple murder cases, was arrested on Monday when he was posing as a priest under a false identity at an ashram in Rajasthan's Dausa, reported PTI quoting official.

Police suspect that Sharma, who has a long criminal history involving at least 27 cases of murder, kidnapping and robbery, could have involvement in over 50 murder cases.

Sentenced to life imprisonment In seven separate cases across Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana, Devender Sharma has been sentenced to life imprisonment. A Gurgaon court has even awarded him the capital punishment.

“Sharma had been serving life sentence in Tihar Jail for the brutal killings of several taxi and truck drivers between 2002 and 2004, when he jumped parole in August 2023,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Aditya Gautam.

The officer added that Sharma and his accomplices used to call drivers on fake trips, murder them and sell their vehicles in the grey market.

The bodies were then thrown into the crocodile-infested waters of Hazara Canal at Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh to erase all evidence.

"Sharma had jumped parole in August 2023 while serving his sentence at Tihar Jail and had been on the run since. Crime branch was tasked to search for him. Following a six-month-long operation spanning several cities including Aligarh, Jaipur, Delhi, Agra and Prayagraj, the team tracked him to an ashram in Dausa, where he was posing as a spiritual man under a false identity," said the DCP.

Sharma was arrested in 2004 in connection with both the kidney racket and the serial killings. Advertisement

Jumped parole several times — On January 28, 2020, he was granted a 20-day parole but he was at large for seven months before the crime branch arrested him from Delhi in July.