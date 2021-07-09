Govt warns on what lies ahead as photos from crowded tourist spots go viral

As pictures and videos of some tourist spots went viral on social media, the union health ministry has warned people against carelessness amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog said, "We cannot lower our guard. A new risk is being seen at tourist spots where a gathering of crowds being seen, social distancing & mask protocol is not being followed. This is a serious cause of concern".

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed similar concern over the viral pictures and videos of crowded people flouting Covid-19 norms in tourist places.

PM Modi spoke to its new cabinet ministers via virtual call in the Council of Ministers (COM) meeting on Thursday.

Recently, shocking images of a crowded Manali and a video of Mussoorie's Kempty Fall of maskless tourists enjoying their time went viral on social media.

Terming the viral pictures and videos unpleasant, PM Modi during the virtual Council of Minister meeting said that pictures of crowded places and people roaming about without masks or social distancing wasn't a pleasant sight and that it should instil a sense of fear among the people. PM Modi further emphasised that there should be no space for carelessness or complacency as a single mistake could have far-reaching impacts and would weaken India's fight to overcome COVID-19.

PM Modi warned that the threat of COVID was far from over as the virus was mutating and other countries were also facing a surge in the daily cases. PM Modi also expressed concern over the persistently high number of cases reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. Further, he clarified to the Council of Ministers that the aim was to not instil fear but to request people to take all possible precautions.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government on Friday announced that only 50 visitors will be allowed at the waterfall and they can not stay there beyond half an hour after tourists flouted Covid norms at Mussoorie's Kempty Falls.

Hundreds of tourists have been reaching Kempty Falls every day after a relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions.

The district administration has received complaints that the tourists are not following the COVID guidelines while bathing in the waterfall.

