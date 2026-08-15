'Serious hygiene violations': Tukaram Mundhe-led Maharashtra FDA raids Bollywood Cafe, quick-commerce hubs

Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA), led by Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, has intensified its statewide food safety crackdown, with inspections of restaurants and quick-commerce facilities uncovering multiple hygiene and food safety violations.

The FDA raided Bollywood Café in Film City, Goregaon East, on Friday, August 14, where officials flagged severe fly infestation, dirty drains and food being prepared on rusty and unclean surfaces, according to NDTV. The regulator has initiated penal action against the café under Section 69 of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The action was part of a wider statewide drive in which the FDA inspected 109 hotels and restaurants and conducted 15 raids targeting adulteration and banned substances. Officials seized banned gutkha, adulterated dairy products and expired food items worth more than ₹46.89 lakh, while the licences of four hotels and restaurants were suspended.

FDA inspects Zepto, Blinkit, Instamart facilities The crackdown also covered the quick-commerce and online food delivery sector, with FDA teams inspecting 86 warehouses and fulfilment centres associated with Zepto, Blinkit and Instamart.

The inspections resulted in 14 licence suspensions, 60 improvement notices and one order to immediately halt operations, according to the FDA.

Blinkit's Malad West facility had its licence suspended after inspectors found cold storage temperatures at 6°C, unorganised storage, missing medical fitness records for 40 food handlers and inadequate segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian stock.

Another Blinkit facility in Ghatkopar received a non-compliance notice over cockroach infestation, damaged ceilings and flooring and inadequate food segregation.

In Karad, Satara, delivery operations were ordered to stop after 125 two-wheeler delivery riders were allegedly found without identity cards, valid medical fitness records or FSSAI registration on their delivery bags.

The FDA also suspended the licence of Zepto's Lohegaon facility in Pune after finding severe temperature issues in cold storage, unhygienic premises and food items stored beyond their "Use By" dates.

A Zepto facility in Lokhandwala, Andheri West, was issued a non-compliance notice over the storage of hazardous chemicals near food items and the absence of required cold-chain ante-rooms.

Other Zepto facilities were flagged for inadequate waste disposal, poor storage temperature management, unhygienic entry points, poor food handling areas and inadequate lighting.

Instamart's facility at Warje Jakat Naka in Pune also had its licence suspended after FDA officials found active cockroach infestation, broken cold-chain systems and serious hygiene violations.

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Four Domino's outlets face licence suspension Moreover, on Wednesday the Maharashtra FDA has suspended the food business licences of four Domino's Pizza outlets, including three in Mumbai, after inspections found alleged food safety and hygiene violations.

The affected outlets are located in Vile Parle West, Borivali West and Ghatkopar West in Mumbai, and Malkapur in Satara district. All four outlets are operated by Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.

At the Vile Parle West outlet, FDA officials identified issues concerning the display of the FSSAI licence, safe drinking water, food storage, pest control and overall hygiene.

The outlet was directed to improve temperature monitoring of frozen food, ensure proper segregation of food and non-food items, strengthen pest control and maintain adequate hand-washing and sanitation facilities.