‘Serious irregularities’ in Cong Chief poll, team Tharoor's 4 big allegations2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 12:53 PM IST
- Shashi Tharoor's campaign team has araised serious issues in the conduct of the election in UP, Punjab and Telangana.
On the day Congress presidential poll candidate Shashi Tharoor's team has written to the party's chief election authority, flagging "extremely serious irregularities" in the conduct of the election in Uttar Pradesh and demanded that all votes from the state be deemed invalid, sources said.