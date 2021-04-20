Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that Delhi is facing a "serious oxygen crisis," and urged the Centre to provide medical oxygen, saying some hospitals are going to run out of it in a few hours.

"Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge the Centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen," the chief minister tweeted.

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 20, 2021





He later also quote tweeted a post reiterating, "I urge central govt wid folded hands to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi."

He had on Sunday termed the shortage of oxygen for coronavirus patients an "emergency".

Kejriwal also wrote to Union Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal, seeking his intervention in the matter.

On the other hand, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said the Centre should be "sensitive and active" in handling the situation so that there is no clamour among states over its supply amid fear of oxygen shortage for coronavirus patients.

Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for COVID-19 management in the national capital, said he is getting SOS calls on oxygen shortage from all hospitals. He also alleged that people involved in supplying oxygen are being stopped in different states.

"Getting SOS calls on shortage of oxygen from all hospitals. People involved in supplying oxygen are being stopped at different states. To ensure that there no 'jungle raj' among states over supply of oxygen, the Central government should be very sensitive and active to handle the situation," he tweeted in hindi.

The Delhi government had on Monday set up a 24-member committee to ensure "rational" use of oxygen for treatment of COVID-19 patients

An order issued by the Health Department said the 'Oxygen Audit Committee' will identify areas of wasteful consumption.

The consumption of oxygen has undergone a quantum increase with the admission of a large number of serious patients who require oxygen support, it said.

Meanwhile, appealing to people to stay at home during the six-day lockdown in Delhi amid the spiralling COVID-19 crisis, Kejriwal on Tuesday said the decision was taken in view of their health and safety.

The lockdown kicked in from 10 pm on Monday and will continue till 5 am on April 26.

"The lockdown in Delhi has started today. This decision has been taken in view of your health and safety. Kindly cooperate with the government and stay home to keep safe from the infection," Kejriwal tweeted.

The chief minister had announced the lockdown on Monday, saying the health system in Delhi was under extreme pressure due to a large number of COVID-19 patients and it might collapse if strict action was not taken.

Hospitals in Delhi have been grappling with depleting supply of medical oxygen amid spiralling COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, the city recorded 240 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest since the pandemic began over a year ago, and 23,686 cases with a positivity rate of 26.12 per cent. The city has reported 823 deaths due to the deadly virus in a matter of five days.

Earlier today, the 51 year-old leader went into quarantine as his wife Sunita tested positive for novel coronavirus infection.

As per ANI reports, Kejriwal's wife has currently isolated herself at home.

