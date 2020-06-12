Serious virus outbreak in India may hit rating: S&P1 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2020, 11:35 PM IST
S&P expects the Indian economy to strongly recover and grow at 8.5% in FY22, while estimating a 5% contraction in 2020-21
NEW DELHI : Standard and Poor’s (S&P) on Friday said a serious outbreak of covid-19 in India could negatively affect its expectations of a quick recovery in the country’s growth trajectory, and exert downward pressure on its sovereign rating.
The rating agency on Wednesday retained the lowest investment grade of BBB- for India, with a stable outlook, expecting its fiscal position to stabilize, and start recovering in 2021. “Risks include a serious local epidemic, enduring financial and corporate distress in India, and long-lasting global economic malaise. Such scenarios may involve a detailed review of our sovereign assumptions. Expectations for a strong rebound may change if this crisis has a more chronically debilitating effect on Indian growth than we now assume."
S&P’s assessment comes on a day India surpassed the UK in total covid-19 count to become the fourth most-affected nation in the world. “We expect the speed of India’s post-crisis recovery to have long-term implications for the sovereign credit rating." S&P expects the Indian economy to strongly recover and grow at 8.5% in FY22, while estimating a 5% contraction in 2020-21. According to S&P, economic activity in India may only meaningfully improve around the end of calendar 2020.
