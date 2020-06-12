Serious virus outbreak in India may hit rating: S&P

S&P’s assessment comes on a day India surpassed the UK in total covid-19 count to become the fourth most-affected nation in the world. “We expect the speed of India’s post-crisis recovery to have long-term implications for the sovereign credit rating." S&P expects the Indian economy to strongly recover and grow at 8.5% in FY22, while estimating a 5% contraction in 2020-21. According to S&P, economic activity in India may only meaningfully improve around the end of calendar 2020.