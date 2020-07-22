NEW DELHI: A day after the sero-surveillance study results showed that around 23.5% of Delhi's population was infected by covid-19, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led state government on Wednesday said it will conduct a similar survey every month to ascertain the extend of the spread of the pandem.

The previous survey conducted from 27 June to 10 July showed that a large number of infected people were asymptomatic. The survey was commissioned by the union health ministry, and the study has been conducted by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in collaboration with government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, following a rigorous multi-stage sampling study design.

According to official figures, Delhi has a total of 1.25 lakh cases, of which approximately 15,288 cases are currently active. While 1.06 lakh people have recovered, 3690 people have lost their lives.

Health minister Satyendar Jain said there is a spread in the community. “There was a sero survey conducted last month which through a blood sample checks for antibodies. According to the results, one-fourth of the population there are antibodies and a majority of them do not know they were infected. We have decided that this survey will now be conducted every month so we know the extent of the spread. It will be conducted from 1st-5th (of every month)."

"Everyone needs to remain cautious. When the survey was conducted, the antibodies take 15 days to appear. So the status is of at least a month earlier," he said while addressing a press conference.

The survey, to be conducted in containment and non-containment zones, will cover young and old persons of all genders, so it will be a representative sample. Jain said the government will come up with a survey protocol to be conducted across the state and the number of samples will be similar to what was conducted last time. The previous survey was based on approximately 22000 samples.

“Sero-survey only points out persons who have recovered and have developed antibodies. In Delhi, approximately 25% have been infected and have recovered. This is being done again so policy decisions can be taken accordingly. This will be done by the Delhi government," Jain said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated