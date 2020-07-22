Covid-19: Sero surveillance to be conducted in Delhi every month

Health minister Satyendar Jain said there is a spread in the community. “There was a sero survey conducted last month which through a blood sample checks for antibodies. According to the results, one-fourth of the population there are antibodies and a majority of them do not know they were infected. We have decided that this survey will now be conducted every month so we know the extent of the spread. It will be conducted from 1st-5th (of every month)."