Sero survey shows 56% people have developed antibodies in Delhi: Satyendra Jain
A file photo of Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain

Sero survey shows 56% people have developed antibodies in Delhi: Satyendra Jain

2 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 03:47 PM IST Staff Writer

Jain advised residents of the national capital to continue following Covid-19 precautionary guidelines

The latest sero survey in Delhi shows that around 56% of people in Delhi have developed antibodies against Covid-19, said state health minister Satyendra Jain on Tuesday.

"Sero Survey shows about 56% of people have developed antibodies. We should not get into discussions over herd immunity," said Jain.

"At 62.18%, Southwest Delhi district reported maximum seroprevalence. North Delhi, at 49.09% saw the lowest," he added.

He further advised residents of the national capital to continue following Covid-19 precautionary guidelines, including wearing masks and sanitising hands regularly.

The outcome of the fifth round of seroprevalence survey in the national capital had indicated that Delhi population could be heading towards attaining herd immunity against coronavirus infection.

For the survey, which ended a few days ago, samples of over 25,000 people from various districts across the city were collected.

Delhi's population is over two crore, spread across 11 districts.

Experts say herd immunity is said to have been developed in a population segment if 50%-60% of those are found to have the presence of antibodies in a seroprevalence survey.

What is herd immunity?

Herd immunity implies that in any set of people in a community, after becoming affected by the virus, a lot many of them become immune to it, on account of antibodies developed in response to it. And, hence, such people become a protective layer between the infected person and unaffected people, thereby breaking the chain of viral transmission.

The first seroprevalence, done from 27 June-10 July by the Delhi government in association with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), had used 21,387 samples and found that around 23% of the people surveyed had exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The exercise in August showed 29.1% of people had antibodies. Also, 79 of 257 people who had tested Covid-19 positive and then recovered, and were part of the seroprevalence survey done in the first week of August, however, did not have the antibodies against the virus, according to a report released later.

In the survey in September and October, the figures stood at 25.1% and 25.5% in October.

