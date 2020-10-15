Sero-surveys and testing must be scaled up: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday directed the union health ministry to scale up sero-surveys and testing for covid-19 in the country.

He said that the facility to get tested regularly, speedily and inexpensively must be available to all at the earliest. He was convening a review meeting of the research and vaccine deployment ecosystem against the covid-19 pandemic including testing technologies, contact tracing, drugs and therapeutics etc.

The Prime Minister during the meeting took stock of Union Health Ministry’s comprehensive distribution and delivery mechanism for vaccines. This includes mechanisms for adequate procurement, and technologies for bulk-stockpiling, filling vials for distribution and ensuring effective delivery.

The meeting was attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan; Member (Health), NITI Aayog V K Paul; Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijayraghavan; senior scientists; and other officials.

Modi said that regulatory reform was a dynamic process, and experts in every current and emerging domain should be used by the regulator proactively, as many new approaches have emerged.

The Prime Minister also underscored the need for continuous and rigorous scientific testing and validation of traditional medicine treatments.

He appreciated the efforts of Ministry of AYUSH for conducting evidence based research and providing reliable solution in this difficult time.

“The country’s resolve to provide cost effective, easily available and scalable solutions for testing, vaccine and medication, not only for India but for the entire world," Modi said.

The Prime Minister called for continued vigilance and high state of preparedness against the pandemic.

