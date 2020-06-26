Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital, a serological survey will be undertaken in Delhi from tomorrow, The survey, which will be carried out jointly by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Delhi government, to get down to a comprehensive analysis of coronavirus in Delhi and prepare a broad strategy to combat the pandemic.

"As per the directives of HM @AmitShah, discussion was done on the serological survey in Delhi, which will be carried out jointly by NCDC and Delhi Government.

"Survey will begin from June 27, training of all the concerned survey teams was completed yesterday," a home ministry spokesperson tweeted.

The sero-surveillance study will be conducted in all 11 districts of Delhi focusing on as many as 20,000 households on a random basis including individuals below 18 years of age.

The home minister has already approved the combined use of 'Aarogya Setu' and 'Itihaas' apps as strong predictive tools for future detection of COVID-19 outbreaks in population clusters. Training on combined use of apps was imparted by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) trainers to the district teams of the Delhi government on Thursday.

Serology tests

Serology (antibody) tests are largely used for surveillance among the community. They can be used on people who have already been tested positive for the virus or even those who are asymptomatic, and can reveal insights on immunity against Covid-19.

Till date, Delhi has reported about 73,780 coronavirus positive cases and the virus has claimed at least 2,429 lives in the national capital.

-With agency inputs

