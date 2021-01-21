Serum Institute of India on Thursday expressed sorrow and offered condolences to families of those who lost their members in the fire that broke out in itManjhri plant in Pune earlier today.

Along with that, Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman & MD, SII, announced that the vaccine manufacturing company will be offering compensation of ₹25 lakh to each family, "in addition to mandated amount as per the norms."

"Today is an extremely sorrowful day for all of us at SII. We're deeply saddened and offer our condolences to families of the departed. We'll be offering compensation of ₹25 Lakhs to each family, in addition to mandated amount as per the norms," said Cyrus Poonawalla.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the deaths caused by the fire incident.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to an unfortunate fire at Serum Institute of India. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest," PM Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed grief over the demise of five people who lost their lives in the fire incident at Serum Institute of India (SII), in Pune.

"The loss of lives in a fire accident at the Serum Institute of India in Pune is distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured," President Kovind tweeted.

Five persons died and nine were evacuated from the Serum's Manjari premises today, according to officials.

In a later development, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar informed reporters that contractor's men were working on that floor (where the fire broke out) and when the fire brigade officials went there, they found five completely burnt bodies. 2 of them were from UP, 2 from Pune and 1 is from Bihar.

"The place where COVID vaccine is manufactured was not affected. I was informed that preparation was going on at this building (site of fire) to make Rotavirus vaccine," he further said.

"Our government is trying its best to gather more information. Energy Audit teams have been instructed to conduct fire audit, they will do it tomorrow," Pawar added.

Meanwhile, Serum chief Adar Poonawalla also expressed condolences for the loss of lives.

"We have just received some distressing updates; upon further investigation, we have learnt that there has unfortunately been some loss of life at the incident. We are deeply saddened and offer our deepest condolences to the family members of the departed," tweeted Poonawalla.

The Manjari facility is where the Covishield vaccine used in the nationwide inoculation drive against the pandemic is made. The building where the fire broke out is part of the under-construction site of the Serum facility and is one km from the Covishield manufacturing unit, PTI sources said.

Moreover, Covishield vaccine production won't be hit due to the fire, Poonawalla said.

"I would like to reassure all governments & the public that there would be no loss of #COVISHIELD production due to multiple production buildings that I had kept in reserve to deal with such contingencies at @SerumInstIndia," Poonawalla tweeted.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said it appears the five persons who died in the fire were working on the building floor. Fire officials recovered the bodies during an inspection, he said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the state government has ordered a probe into the blaze.

However, state health minister Rajesh Tope later added that the plant caught fire due to "some ongoing welding work. "Insulation material, which is inflammable, was kept near the work site. So far, 5 deaths have been reported," Tope told news agency ANI.

The fire, which broke out at 2.45 pm on the fourth and fifth floors of the SEZ 3 building in the Serum Institute premises, was brought under control in two hours, police said.

