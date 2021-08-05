Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Adar Poonawalla sets aside 10 cr to help Indian students travelling abroad

Adar Poonawalla sets aside 10 cr to help Indian students travelling abroad

Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla
2 min read . 03:07 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • As per reports, only those who have been fully vaccinated in the UK, EU, or the USA will be exempted from quarantine abroad and thus incur no such fees
  • Recently, Britain has exempted fully vaccinated passengers from India from a compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Serum Institute of India CEO and owner Adar Poonawalla on Thursday said that he has set aside 10 crore to support students travelling abroad for studies, as a few countries are yet to approve its locally-manufactured Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield' as an acceptable vaccine for entry without quarantine.

"Dear students travelling abroad, as a few countries are yet to approve Covishield as an acceptable vaccine for travel without quarantine, you may have to incur some costs. I have set aside 10 crore for this...," Poonawalla said in a tweet. He also shared a link for students to apply for financial support, if needed.

As per reports, only those who have been fully vaccinated in the UK, EU, or the USA will be exempt from quarantine abroad. That means students fully vaccinated by either Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, or Johnson and Johnson vaccine will exempt quarantining fees.

Poonawalla has donated 1 million pounds to a crowdfunding scheme started by a news channel.

Earlier in July, he had lauded 16 European countries for recognising Covishield as an acceptable vaccine for entry.

"It is indeed good news for travellers, as we see sixteen European countries recognising Covishield as an acceptable vaccine for entry. However, despite being vaccinated, entry guidelines might vary from country to country, so do read up before you travel," Poonawalla had said in a tweet.

Recently, fully vaccinated passengers from India will no longer be subjected to compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine as the UK moved the country from its "red" to "amber" list.

Under Britain’s traffic light system for international travel, returning from amber list countries means a 10-day quarantining at home.

Covishield is likely to be covered under this exemption.

Although Covishield has emergency use listing from the World Health Organisation (WHO), it is yet to get approval from the European Medicines Agency. Currently, the vaccine is accepted by over 30 countries.

