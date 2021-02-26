Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday said he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him about the ongoing COVID-19 vaccine roll-out in the country.

"It was my honour to brief you today, Shri Hon'ble @AmitShah Ji on the vaccine capabilities of our country and the ongoing rollout of vaccines in India," Poonawalla said in a tweet.

It was my honour to brief you today, Shri Hon’ble @AmitShah Ji on the vaccine capabilities of our country and the ongoing rollout of vaccines in India. pic.twitter.com/ZNwJZbkUSe — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) February 26, 2021

In January, the country's drugs regulator had approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

Meanwhile, India gears up to vaccinate people above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities against COVID-19 from March 1. On those lines, the Union Health Ministry on Friday said the facility of on-site registrations will be available so that eligible beneficiaries can walk into identified vaccination centres, get themselves registered and get inoculated.

The beneficiaries will be able to self-register in advance by downloading the Co-WIN 2.0 portal and through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu etc which will list the government and private hospitals serving as COVID-19 vaccination centres (CVCs) with the date and time of the available schedules.









