Home >News >India >Serum CEO meets Amit Shah, apprises him of its Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla with Home Minister Amit Shah

Serum CEO meets Amit Shah, apprises him of its Covid-19 vaccine rollout

1 min read . 09:21 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

'It was my honour to brief you today, Amit Shah Ji on the vaccine capabilities of our country and the ongoing rollout of vaccines in India,' tweeted Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday said he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him about the ongoing COVID-19 vaccine roll-out in the country.

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday said he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him about the ongoing COVID-19 vaccine roll-out in the country.

"It was my honour to brief you today, Shri Hon'ble @AmitShah Ji on the vaccine capabilities of our country and the ongoing rollout of vaccines in India," Poonawalla said in a tweet.

In January, the country's drugs regulator had approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

Meanwhile, India gears up to vaccinate people above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities against COVID-19 from March 1. On those lines, the Union Health Ministry on Friday said the facility of on-site registrations will be available so that eligible beneficiaries can walk into identified vaccination centres, get themselves registered and get inoculated.

The beneficiaries will be able to self-register in advance by downloading the Co-WIN 2.0 portal and through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu etc which will list the government and private hospitals serving as COVID-19 vaccination centres (CVCs) with the date and time of the available schedules.

