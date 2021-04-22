Subscribe
Home >News >India >Serum hasn't contracted full production to Centre, states free to purchase vaccines from makers, govt clarifies

Serum hasn't contracted full production to Centre, states free to purchase vaccines from makers, govt clarifies

FILE PHOTO: A health official draws a dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, at Infectious Diseases Hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo
2 min read . 08:33 PM IST Staff Writer

  • In order to expand and liberalise the countrywide vaccination drive, the govt has on 19 April announced the liberalised pricing and accelerated national vaccination strategy, which would come into effect from 1 May

The Central Government has said that the Serum Institute of India (SII) has not contracted all its production of Covid-19 vaccine to the Centre till 25 May and that the state governments are free to procure vaccine doses from the manufacturers as per the liberalised pricing and accelerated vaccination strategy.

"There have been some media reports suggesting that Serum has contracted all its production till May 25, 2021 to the Centre, and therefore till that date the State governments will not be able to procure vaccine from SII. These media reports are based on incorrect facts and are without any basis," said the union health ministry in a statement today.

In order to expand and liberalise the countrywide vaccination drive, the union government has on 19 April announced the liberalised pricing and accelerated national vaccination strategy, which would come into effect from 1 May, the statement added.

A key feature of the announcement is that the “vaccine manufacturers would supply 50% of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to Govt. of India and would be free to supply remaining 50% doses to state governments and in the other than Central government channel".

"The state governments are free to purchase the vaccine doses from the vaccine manufacturers," said the health ministry.

Therefore, it is very clear that every month out of the total CDL cleared doses available with any vaccine manufacturer, 50% doses would be available for other than Central government channels.

SII prices Covishield at 400/dose for govts; 600/dose for pvt hospitals

Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India's Covishield vaccine will cost private hospitals 600 per dose and state governments 400, a rate which will also apply to central government procurement once the existing contract for 150 a dose ends, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

The world's largest vaccine maker announced pricing of AstraZeneca shots it manufactures at its Pune facility, following the government decision to open up inoculation to all citizens above 18 years of age.

"Going ahead, 50% of our capacities will be served to the Government of India's vaccination program, and the remaining 50% of the capacity will be for the state governments and private hospitals," the Serum Institute of India (SII) said in a statement.

With government giving manufacturers and importers pricing freedom, SII said Covishield vaccines will be priced at 400 per dose for state governments and 600 for private hospitals.

The pricing, however, came in for sharp criticism from Opposition parties who saw no logic in charging state governments higher rates when the Centre was getting the same vaccine at 150 per dose.

