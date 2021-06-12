Subscribe
Home >News >India >Serum Institute completes 55 yrs, here's what CEO Adar Poonawalla has to say

Serum Institute completes 55 yrs, here's what CEO Adar Poonawalla has to say

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India
1 min read . 06:29 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Mansi Jaswal

  • Adar Poonawalla also shared some old pictures of his father Cyrus Poonawalla and grandfather Soli Poonawalla at the foundation stone ceremony of the Serum Institute
  • Serum Institute of India is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume

Adar Poonawalla on Saturday shared some of the achievements of Serum Institute of India as the Pune-based firm turned 55 on Saturday.

The 40-year-old business tycoon wrote, "Today Serum Institute of India completes 55 years of existence, supplying billions of doses to 171 countries, saving countless lives, and always ensuring affordability".

The CEO of the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing firm added that Serum has produced 30 crore doses of Covishield vaccines to date.

"It is with this ethos in mind we have produced over 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to date," Poonawalla wrote on Twitter.

Poonawalla also shared some old pictures of his father Cyrus Poonawalla and grandfather Soli Poonawalla at the foundation stone ceremony of the Serum Institute.

"Cyrus Poonawalla with his father, Soli Poonawalla, and mother, Gool Poonawalla at the foundation stone ceremony on June 12, 1966, at 212, Hadapsar, Serum Institute of India," Poonawalla mentioned in the tweet.

In another picture, Cyrus Poonawalla was laying the foundation stone of the Serum Institute.

Cyrus Poonwalla and Soli Poonwalla
Cyrus Poonawalla laying the foundation stone of the Serum Institute on June 12, 1966.
Serum Institute of India is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume. The Pune-based firm has manufactured Polio vaccine, as well as, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, Hib, BCG, r-Hepatitis B, Measles, Mumps, and Rubella vaccines.

Serum partnered with the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Oxford University and produced millions of doses of Covishield vaccines against coronavirus.

Vaccines manufactured by the Serum Institute are accredited by the World Health Organization and are being used in around 170 countries across the globe in their national immunisation programmes.

