Serum Institute could resume Covishield production as Covid cases rise2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 06:00 AM IST
The Serum Institute of India (SII) has offered two crore doses of the Covishield vaccine to the central government free of cost in December 2022.
The Serum Institute of India (SII) could resume production of the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine as infections rise in the country, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday. Covishield is a version of an AstraZeneca shot.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×