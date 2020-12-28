The world's largest vaccine maker, Serum Institute of India , which is also manufacturing the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in India, said on Monday it expected the government to approve the shot for emergency use in a few days, reported Reuters.

Serum Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla also told reporters that the company had already made 40 million to 50 million doses of the vaccine.

"We have 40-50 million doses of Covishield stockpiled. Once we get regulatory approvals in a few days, it'll be down to the governemnt to decide how much they can take and how fast," Poonawalla said.

"We'll give 50% of our vaccines to the country. Majority of the first 50 million doses will go to India. For exporting to other countries we'll need WHO approvals and licenses. So India will receive it first," he further added.

He also said that Serum will be producing around 300 million doses by July 2021.

According to a Mint report, India is likely to approve Oxford-AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use by next week after its local manufacturer submitted additional data sought by authorities.

This could be the first country to give the regulatory green light for the British drugmaker's vaccine as the British medicine regulator continues to examine data from the trials.

Currently, three COVID-19 vaccines candidates of Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Pfizer are under active consideration of India's drug regulator and there is hope that early licensure is possible for all or any of them, according to the Union health ministry.

On the availability of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, Serum's Poonawalla had earlier told PTI that based on the trial results in India and the UK, and if approvals from regulatory bodies are in place in time, "then we can expect the vaccine to be available in India by January 2021 (only if it is proven immunogenic and efficacious)".

As part of various partnerships and collaborations for vaccine candidates, SII will keep aside 50 per cent of whatever quantity of the vaccine candidates are produced for India and the remaining quantity will go to low and middle-income countries, he noted.

About the price of the vaccine, he said, "we want the vaccine to be affordable and accessible to all. The Government of India will receive it at a far more affordable price of USD 3-4, since they will be buying in a larger volume. The priority is going to be India and the GAVI countries, after which only, the private market will open up where the pricing would be USD 6-8 per dose".

Stating that Covishield is an extremely viable and vital vaccine for India and other low-and-middle-income countries, Poonawalla said its efficacy in terms of affordability and composition makes it easier to transport and store for long periods at 2-8°C i.e. normal refrigerator temperatures. For countries with warm climates, this will help to ensure equitable distribution and sustainable affordability.

Meanwhile, the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine “should be" effective against the highly transmissible new strain of the virus, a UK media report said on Sunday.

AstraZeneca’s chief executive, Pascal Soriot, said that new data will show the vaccine is as effective as the Pfizer and Moderna jabs that have already been approved, protecting 95 per cent of patients, and is “100 per cent effective" in preventing severe illness requiring hospital treatment.

He said that it "should be" effective against the new highly transmissible variant of the deadly virus, which put England under complete lockdown again after its rapid spread was detected.

The Oxford vaccine, which also has a tie-up with the Serum Institute of India, is expected to win approval in the UK before Thursday, speeding up the provision of the jab to the most vulnerable groups.

“The first priority is to vaccinate the 12 to 15 million people who would need hospitalisation if they caught COVID. Approval for the AstraZeneca vaccine would mean we are well on course to do that by the spring," a senior government official was quoted by The Sunday Times as saying.

With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.