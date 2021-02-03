Serum Institute may give 97 mn Covishield doses to India via Covax

India is likely to get 97.16 million doses of Covishield from Serum Institute of India as an advance market commitment (AMC) through the World Health Organization-supported Covax facility, a document published on Wednesday on the WHO website showed.

Countries that eligible for AMC are low- and middle-income countries whose vaccines are funded directly by the Covax facility using the donations it has received, which means that India will not be required to pay for the doses that are supplied to it through Covax. The WHO, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance had jointly set up the Covax facility for equitable access to covid-19 vaccines.

Serum Institute of India has signed a pact with Gavi and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, where it has agreed to supply around 200 million doses of Covishield vaccines at $3 per dose. In return, the company had received $300 million in funding from the two organisations. Gavi was co-founded by The Gates Foundation in 2000, and the foundation is also one of the biggest financial donors to the WHO.

However, these allocations are just an interim distribution forecast, and final allocations will be published in due course, the WHO said in a statement on Wednesday.

Serum Institute of India is scheduled to supply 240 million doses of Covishield, with the deliveries expected to start later this month, if the company successfully receives emergency use listing (EUL) from the WHO. Covishield is a version being contract manufactured by Serum Institute of a vaccine that is originally developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca plc.

“It is important to note that WHO EUL has not yet been granted for the AstraZeneca vaccine, although evaluation processes are currently underway," the document said.

About 35-40% of Covishield doses will be available in January-March and the rest will be supplied by June, the WHO document said.

While Serum Institute has received regulatory authorisation in India and has already supplied 11 million doses that have been paid by the Indian government, the original ‘Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca’ has received authorisations in the UK, European Union, Argentina, and a few other countries.

The vaccine, however, has generated significant controversy due to the confusing set of data for its efficacy which ranged from 54-90% depending on the quantum of dosage in the first shot as well as the interval between the initial and final shot.

Other countries that Serum Institute of India will be supplying doses to include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Kenya, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and some African countries.

Covax will also be procuring 1.2 million doses of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccines, which is expected to be distributed in Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, Georgia, Maldives, Mongolia, Peru, Philippines, South Korea, South Africa and Ukraine, among others.

Another version of the Oxford vaccine, contract manufactured by South Korea-based SK Bioscience will also be distributed in various countries.

