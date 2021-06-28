The Serum Institute of India (SII) has applied for an emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield , with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) amid controversy over beneficiaries of the vaccine being ineligible to travel to the European Union.

“I realise that a lot of Indians who have taken Covishield are facing issues with travel to the EU. I assure everyone, I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries," Serum Institute chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla said on Twitter.

A source in the know of the development said that the company has recently applied for an emergency use authorisation with the EMA, and that the clearance is expected soon.

The statement by Poonawalla came after news reports that the European Union’s digital covid-19 vaccine certificate, when applicable for travel in the region, would recognise AstraZeneca’s covid-19 vaccine Vaxzevria but not Serum Institute’s version of it, Covishield.

Reports were based on the EU’s guidelines that only vaccines that have received authorisation from the EMA will be eligible to be considered as vaccinated, while member states can also extend this to travellers who have received another vaccine “that have been authorised at national level or by the World Health Organization (WHO)". Covishield had received an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization in February.

Apart from AstraZeneca, vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have also received EMA’s authorisation and its vaccines are eligible for the digital certificate.

The final dose should have been administered at least 14 days before the issuance of the certificate, as per the guidelines. Generally, it is considered that it takes about two weeks after the final dose for immunity to reach optimum levels.

As per the guidelines, the digital certificate would also cover people who have a negative covid-19 test result using either RT-PCR test or rapid antigen test before entering and those that have recovered from covid-19 up to 180 days earlier. Negative results from RT-PCR tests would be accepted only if they are done 72 hours prior to the certificate being issued, and for antigen test, the timeline is 48 hours.

Covishield not being currently accepted as an eligible vaccine in the EU further heightens concern about vaccinees from India being eligible for entry into the region as recipients of Bharat Biotech International’s Covaxin and the Russian vaccine Sputnik V are also not considered as eligible due to lack of both WHO and EMA authorisations.

Both Bharat Biotech and the innovator of Sputnik V—Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology –are seeking an EUL from the WHO. Bharat Biotech last week held a meeting with WHO before submission of data for its EUL application and has earlier said that it expects the authorisation in July-September.

The issue of these digital certificates, commonly called ‘vaccine passports’, are gaining significance as most Western countries like the US, UK and EU open their borders for travellers from other countries. However, they have placed stringent conditions for considering eligible vaccines, with the US and EU giving preference to their own regulators over the WHO.

In an interview with Mint last week, R.S. Sharma, chief executive officer of National Health Authority (NHA) and chairman of the CoWin panel, said that while the WHO had initially formed a committee to look at multilateral agreements on vaccine passport, the group is “apparently not functioning" now, and that countries, including India, now have to look at bilateral pacts. In India, the Ministry of External Affairs would be responsible for it.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.