Serum Institute of India applies for license for JN.1 Covid variant vaccine: Report
With the entry of the new Covid variant JN.1 in the country, Pune-based Serum Institute of India may soon be selling vaccines to prevent another surge of the pandemic. The world's largest vaccine-making company, Serum Institute is reportedly applying for license of the vaccine against the JN.1 Covid variant.