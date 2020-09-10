Serum Institute pauses Oxford vaccine trial till AstraZeneca resumes it

NEW DELHI: Serum Institute of India has paused its clinical trial of covid-19 vaccine developed by University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc, till the UK-based company resumes it. The Indian vaccine manufacturer took the decision following Drug Controller General of India V.G. Somani’s instructions.

“We are reviewing the situation and pausing India trials till AstraZeneca restarts them. We are following DCGI's instructions and will not be able to comment further on the same," Serum Institute said.

AstraZeneca had paused its own trials late Tuesday after observing “a single event of an unexplained illness that occurred in the UK Phase III trial".

While AstraZeneca in its statement on Wednesday did not give details on the nature of the adverse event, US National Institute of Health director Francis Collins told a Senate committee the trial had been halted due to a “spinal cord problem" in the participant, news agency Bloomberg reported.

AstraZeneca signed a pact with Serum Institute in June for manufacturing a billion doses of the vaccine at its Pune facility. Serum Institute is also conducting phase II and III trials of the vaccine on 1,600 patients across 17 sites in India.

Serum Institute had initially said the trials in India “are continuing" but had to reconsider it after Somani shot a show-cause notice to the Pune-based firm late Wednesday, asking the company to explain why it was not informed about AstraZeneca Plc pausing the clinical trial of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine candidate.

In the notice, Somani sought an immediate explanation, failing which “action deemed fit will be taken" against the company, including withdrawal of permission granted to Serum Institute to conduct the trial until patient safety is established.

AstraZeneca is conducting trials of the vaccine, code-named AZD1222, in the UK, Brazil, South Africa and the US, and also plans to start trials in Japan and Russia. These trials will enrol as many as 50,000 participants globally, it said in a statement on 31 August.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via