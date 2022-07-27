Serum institute prepares to import Monkeypox vaccine in India amid global worry3 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 01:07 PM IST
Serum Institute and Danish Firm Bavarian Nordic could collaborate to bring out monkeypox vaccine to India
With India having reported four Monkeypox cases so far, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has said that it is negotiating the import of a small of the vaccine with the Danish firm Bavarian Nordic, reported PTI.