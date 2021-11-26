The Serum Institute of India (SII) will start Covid-19 vaccines supply to Covax countries from Friday, announced the company's CEO Adar Poonawalla.

“I am pleased to announce, that the much-awaited COVAX supplies will resume today from @SerumInstIndia. This will go a long way in restoring vaccine supply equality in the world and especially in LMICs (sic)," wrote Poonawalla on Twitter.

The central government had earlier this month allowed the Serum Institute of India to export 50 lakh doses of Covishield under the UN-backed Covax global vaccine programme to Nepal, Tajikistan, Mozambique and Bangladesh.

Following this, the first consignment of the vaccines was supposed to leave for Nepal on Monday, but got delayed, reported news agency PTI.

The Centre, earlier in October, had permitted the SII to export 10 lakh Covishield doses each to Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme.

Further, permission for commercial export of Covishield and Covaxin has also reportedly been granted to manufacturers in view of states and union territories possessing sufficient stock of the vaccines.

However, the quantity of Covid vaccines to be exported will be decided by the government every month to ensure there is no dearth of domestic availability.

About 31 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin are expected to be received by the government from SII and Bharat Biotech in December, while Zydus Cadila is likely to supply around two crore jabs of its three-dose Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D by that time.

In this backdrop, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said India is willing to supply Covishield and Covaxin Latin American and Caribbean nations.

"India is driven by the philosophy of 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam' which has inspired us to gift COVID-19 vaccines, Hydroxychloroquine and other medical necessities to all our friends. Further, India is willing to supply Covishield and Covaxin to all the countries present," Mandaviya said.

