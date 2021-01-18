Serum Institute’s Covishield vaccine may be recommended for international use

AstraZeneca has said that it is engaging with governments, multilateral organisations and other partners around the world for broad and equitable access to the vaccine without profit for the duration of the pandemic. “We have moved at pace during 2020 to build more than a dozen regional supply chains. The vaccine can be stored, transported and handled at normal refrigerated conditions (two-eight degrees Celsius/ 36-46 degrees Fahrenheit) for at least six months and administered within existing healthcare settings," Gagan Singh, Managing Director – AstraZeneca India told Mint.