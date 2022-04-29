Serum Institute's Covovax approved for use in 12-17 age group: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The apex drug controller of India had last month approved Covovax for restricted emergency use among children above 12 years of age under certain conditions
The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has approved the Serum Institute of India's Covic-19 vaccine Covovax for use in children aged between 12 to 17, reported news agency ANI on Friday.
India's drug regulator had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on 28 December last year and in the 12-17 age group, subject to certain conditions, on 9 March.
India began inoculating children aged 12-14 on 16 March. Biological E's Corbevax is being used to inoculate them. Covaxin was granted emergency use listing (EUL) by the DCGI for the age group of 12 to 18 years on 24 December last year.
