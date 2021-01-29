OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Serum Institute seeks approval to conduct local trial for Novavax Covid vaccine
Vials with a sticker reading, coronavirus vaccine and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Novavax logo in this illustration. (REUTERS)
Vials with a sticker reading, coronavirus vaccine and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Novavax logo in this illustration. (REUTERS)

Serum Institute seeks approval to conduct local trial for Novavax Covid vaccine

2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 10:39 AM IST Staff Writer

  • US biotech firm Novavax has said that its Covid-19 vaccine was 89.3% effective in preventing the killer virus in a trial conducted in the United Kingdom

The world's largest vaccine manufacturer, the Serum Institute of India (SII), has sought the Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) permission to conduct a small domestic trial of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine that was found to be 89.3% effective in a UK trial, its Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla told news agency Reuters on Friday.

Earlier today, Novavax said that its Covid-19 vaccine was 89.3% effective in preventing the killer virus in a trial conducted in the United Kingdom, and was nearly as effective in protecting against the more highly contagious variant first discovered in Britain, as per a preliminary analysis.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Vials with a sticker reading, coronavirus vaccine and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Novavax logo in this illustration.

Serum Institute seeks approval to conduct local trial for Novavax Covid vaccine

1 min read . 10:33 AM IST
Mumbai: A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19, at Sir J. J. Hospital Hospital in Mumbai, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad)(PTI01_27_2021_000109B)

Covid-19: India reports 18,855 new cases in a day, active cases at 1.71 lakh

1 min read . 10:19 AM IST
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Shashi Tharoor, 6 journalists booked for sedition in UP over Jan 26 violence

1 min read . 09:53 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: The Reddit logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a displayed Wall Street Bets logo

'Give them no respect': Elon Musk as Reddit users 'punish' Wall Street

1 min read . 09:47 AM IST

Also Read | Covid vaccination faces slow start

Novavax is reportedly stockpiling Covid-19 vaccines at six operating manufacturing sites and said it expects a total of eight plants in seven countries to produce at the rate of 2 billion doses per year, including from the SII, a major player in the fight against coronavirus.

A mid-stage trial of its coronavirus vaccine in South Africa, where a troubling new variant of the deadly virus is common, showed 60% effectiveness among people who did not have HIV.

Last year in September, Novavax had announced its deal with the world's largest vaccine manufacturing firm SII in order to produce 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines.

As per reports, Novavax has said that it started making new versions of its Covid-19 vaccine to protect against emerging virus variants in early January and expects to select ideal candidates for a booster in the coming days.

The company also said that it plans to initiate clinical testing of these new vaccines in the second quarter of this year.

Novavax has also received around $388 million in backing from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI), a Norway-based group backed by 14 governments, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Britain’s Wellcome Trust.

With agency inputs


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout