The Serum Institute of India (SII) is seeking regular marketing authorisation from the country's drug regulator for its Covid-19 vaccine Covishield , reported news agency PTI on Monday.

The application was reportedly sent to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) by Prakash Kumar Singh, the director of government and regulatory affairs at SII.

If the DCGI grants the approval, Covishied will be the second vaccine in the world to receive such authorisation. Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine has received full US FDA approval for use in individuals 16 years of age and older.

The application said that SII has already submitted phase-3 clinical study results of 24,244 subjects from the UK, Brazil and South Africa on 8 June to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

Also, phase-3 clinical study results of 32,379 subjects from the US, Chile and Peru were submitted on 9 July.

“In addition to the successful completion of our phase 2/3 clinical study in India, till now more than 100 crore doses of our Covishield has been administered to people in our country and worldwide," the official source quoted Singh as having stated in the application.

"Such a large-scale vaccination with our Covishield vaccine and containment of Covid-19 infection is in itself a testimony to the safety and efficacy of Covishield," they added.

They went on to say that it is a matter of pride for the firm that they have been a part of the world's largest vaccination drive.

"In line with our prime minister's clarion call of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we have made our country Aatmanirbhar for Covid-19 vaccine. In view of the above-mentioned facts, we request for your kind approval for regular market authorization of Covishield," PTI quoted Singh as saying.

This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with domestic Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers.

The cumulative vaccines administered in the country has exceeded 102.27 crore. Of all the jabs, around 90% are Covishield and close to 10% are Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Less than one per cent of the doses given are Sputnik V.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.